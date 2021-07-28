Bengal's caseload lower than many states, including Maha, TN, K'taka

Kolkata: Active Covid cases in Bengal are much lower compared to the respective figures from other states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu.



According to the Union Health Ministry Covid dashboard, active cases in Bengal stand at around 11,566 whereas in Maharashtra the number remains at 92,088 while in case of Kerala the number further goes up to 1,37,318. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu register 23,080 and 22,762 active cases. In the case of Andhra Pradesh the number stands at 21,748. The total number of infected cases is much higher in these states compared to the corresponding figure in Bengal. Bengal has so far reported around 15,24,296 cases whereas in Maharashtra the number is as high as 62,69,799 followed by Kerala 32,83,116, Karnataka 28,96,163.

Bengal saw a single-day rise of 662 coronavirus infections on Tuesday taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 15,24,958 so far. Around 14,95,483 patients have already been released from the hospitals as they recovered. As many as 838 people were discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday. As per state health bulletin on Tuesday, the number of active Covid cases stands at 11,380, recovery rate has reached 98.07 percent whereas the fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent for the past few days. The number of single day fatalities dropped to 10 on Tuesday compared to 12 on Monday.

As many as 18,095 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.54 on Tuesday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 4.07.

In the past 24 hours, around 54 new cases were reported from Kolkata whereas in North 24-Parganas the number stands at 81. In North Bengal, Darjeeling has seen 77 fresh cases while Coochbehar reported 40 new cases and Jalpaiguri 36. Hooghly has seen 38 new cases and Howrah 41.

Unlike the first wave, the infection rate in some of the north Bengal districts is going hand-in-hand with Kolkata and North 24-Parganas during the second. Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have so far reported the highest number of infected cases at 3,10,165 and 3,18,763 till Tuesday compared to other districts.

Over a gap of three months, Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have reported no Covid deaths on Tuesday. Hooghly has seen 1, West Burdwan 1, East Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 1, Nadia 1, Jalpaiguri 4, Darjeeling 1.

Around 632 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,02,822 till Tuesday.

Health department has so far addressed 20,46,364 general queries so far out of which 2,817 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,615 people on Tuesday and around 8,17,467 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.