Bengal's Budget session slated to begin from July 2

Kolkata: The Budget session of the state Assembly will begin from July 2.



This is the first budget after Trinamool Congress came to power for the third consecutive term with a landslide victory with 213 seats.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had gifted a bouquet of beneficiary schemes to the people of Bengal with equal stress on social sector and infrastructure development to ensure creation of massive job opportunities when she tabled the previous interim annual financial statement and a vote on account at the state Assembly on February 5. She had tabled the same as the state Finance minister Amit Mitra was unwell.

Though Mitra will be preparing the Budget, he may skip tabling the same this time as well on July 7 owing to his health conditions.

Either Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or the Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee may present the Budget in case Mitra is unable to do the same due to his ill health. "Nothing has been finalised in this regard so far," said Trinamool Congress chief whip Nirmal Ghosh.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said that the Budget session will begin with the Governor's address. But the duration of the session is yet to be finalised. The tenure of the Budget session would be decided at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee scheduled to be held on June 28.

This is the first time since Independence when neither Congress nor the Left will have any representation in the House. This comes when there was a Congress government in the state for 27 years in two spells. The first was from 1947 to 67 and again from 1970 to 77. Bengal had the United Front government from 1967 to 1969.

Congress also played the crucial role of Opposition political party before Trinamool Congress during the Left regime that was in the state for 34 years from 1977 to 2011.

There will be 75 MLAs of BJP in the House this time. The saffron camp had no representation since 2011. It had three MLAs since 2016. It had dropped to two in 2019 with Dilip Ghosh, BJP's state president, becoming MP from Kharagpur. Badal Bhattacharya was BJP's first MLA

who had won from Basirhat by-election.