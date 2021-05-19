Bengali writer, scribe Sirsho Bandyopadhyay dies

KOLKATA: Sirsho Bandyopadhyay, a journalist and litterateur, died of a massive heart attack at his South Kolkata residence on Tuesday morning.



He was 54-year-old. He is survived by his wife and daughter. Bandyopadhyay began his career in Aaj Kal. He had worked in Deutsche Welle News in Germany. Srisho was very successful as a litterateur. His books Etharnama and Tero Nadir Pare are very popular. His book Sandhya Rater Shefali, a life's story on Miss Shefali, a well-known cabaret artiste-turned-actress, has been appreciated for his unique style of storytelling.

Recently, his book Shardul Sundori, based on the life of Sushila Sundori, the first Bengali woman who took part in circus became nationally famous after its translated version Tiger Woman by Arunava Sinha was published. He was loved by all and sundry for his amiable behaviour and simplicity.