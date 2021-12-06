Bengali version of WB Right to Services Act 2013 in the offing

kolkata: The state Consumer Affairs department will soon come up with a Bengali translation of the West Bengal Right to Services Act 2013 in the most simplified manner to apprise people of their consumer rights right up to the grassroot-level across the state.



Manas Bhunia, minister for Water Resources Investigation & Development department, who has been given the additional charge of Consumer Affairs department, directed concerned officials to come out with such a translated version and take measures to circulate the same in the form of a booklet right up to the three-tier Panchayat level.

"The West Bengal Right to Services Act 2013—that was framed for upholding people's rights as a consumer—had an English version. But for better understanding of the common people particularly the rural populace, we have felt the need of the Bengali version. Once we come out with the Bengali booklet, it will be distributed in all blocks right from the Municipality to the Panchayat level to ensure awareness regarding consumer rights among all people in the state," Bhunia said. Emphasizing upon strengthening awareness about consumer rights, the minister directed putting up posters, banners and festoons across the state. The minister regretted the fact that the erstwhile Left Front government had hardly taken any steps to make the people aware of the department's activities. "My predecessor Sadhan Pande, who is presently sick and was in-charge of the department, has done a commendable job to make this department palpable and now more and more people are aware of their rights as consumers," he added.

Consumer courts have come up in the district and sub-divisional levels to ensure that people get justice at their doorsteps. In Kolkata, there are four benches to deal with consumer related issues—two at Kreta Suraksha Bhavan at Mirza Ghalib Street, one at Alipore and the latest at Sealdah court building.

"We are committed to uphold the dignity of the department and to implement rules, regulations and act to protect the interest of the consumers," Bhunia said.