Bengali poet Joy Goswami tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Kolkata hospital

Kolkata: Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to a hospital here, a health department official said.

The 66-year-old poet was taken to Beleghata ID and BG Hospital on Sunday night as he was suffering from high fever, he said.



"Goswami was first admitted to a general ward and later shifted to the COVID section after he tested positive for the infection. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable now," the official said.

