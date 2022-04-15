Bengali New Yr events: From spl food menu to 'Naboborsher Baithak'

KOLKATA: The Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has organized a four day programme from to celebrate Bengali New Year that falls on Friday.



On Thursday morning , F4L, a walk to improve physical fitness was held at Eco Park.

Special A-la- carte menu, Nababarsher Pet Pouri has been arranged at the Biswa Bangla gate restaurant from April 14 to April 17. The timings are 12noon to 4pm and 7pm to 10.30pm.

Noboborsho Special Buffet will be held at Utsari, Eco Island Park from 12 noon to 5pm from April 14 to 17. Café Ekante will serve the food.

HIDCO will organize a programme from April 14 to 17 at Selfie Zone.

Naboborsher Baithak will be held tomorrow at Radio New Town from 7am to 9am. A special programme will be held at Coffee House from 7pm to 9pm. The members of Swapno Bhor cultural group will present barsho Biday- Barsho baran at Swapno Bhor cultural hall. 16 Ana Bangliyana will be held at Nazrul Tirtha from 5.30pm.Bangiyo Antorjatin Banijyo Council from 12 noon to 10.30pm at New Town Business Club.