Bengali film director Raj Chakraborty tests positive for COVID-19

Kolkata: Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine.

"I have been tested COVID-19 positive. My father has been hospitalised recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19, too. These are the trying times," he tweeted.

The Bojhe Na Se Bojhena director and his wife Subhashree Ganguly are expecting their first child.

Earlier, Bengali actor Koel Mallick and a few members of her family had tested positive for coronavirus, but have now recovered.

Actor-turned-BJP MP Locket Chatterjee had also contracted the virus recently.