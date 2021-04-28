Bengal woman undergoes free surgery at Vellore

KOLKATA: Fifty-three-year-old Shila Sadhya from Garulia in North 24-Parganas underwent a critical surgery at CMC Vellore free-of-cost availing benefit of Swasthya Sathi scheme, a brain child of outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



The surgery, otherwise, would have cost around Rs 4 lakh. Her family members did not know that CMC Vellore was under the ambit of Swasthya Sathi. A doctor from the prestigious institution told the patient's husband, who is a jute mill worker, that she could avail free treatment using Swasthya Sathi card.

The doctors found that the patient was suffering from lung tumor and an emergency surgery was required.

"When the doctor learnt that are from Bengal, he asked me if I had the card. We had the Swasthya Sathi card with us. The doctor told us that it is accepted in Vellore as well. They also told me that I can avail treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. They promptly conducted the formalities and I had to bear no expense of the surgery," Chandan Sadhya, the woman's husband said.

More than 2 crore families across the state have already enrolled for the Swasthya Sathi scheme before the notification of the Assembly election.

The increase will cost the government more than Rs 200 crore additional expenditure per year.