Bengal witnesses 19,117 Covid cases in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: The number of fresh Covid cases has been on the decline for the past 48 hours. Single-day spike was reported at 19,117 on Sunday while the figure stood at 19,511 on Saturday. On Friday, the number of new cases remained at 20,846. The total tally of infected reached 11,33,430 on Sunday.



The number of fatalities registered each day is a matter of concern for the health officials. About 147 people died in Bengal in the past 24 hours whereas on Saturday the fatalities stood at 144. At least 13,284 people have so far died of Covid in the state. About eight patients were found positive with Covid at the HDU of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital out of them two died.

About 9,88,341 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 19,113 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Sunday stood at 87.20 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 9.91. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State reached 41.42 on Sunday.

The state has so far carried out 1,14,40,357 Covid sample tests out of which 64,327 were performed in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 33 deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has seen 39, South 24-Parganas 16, Howrah 7, Hooghly 3, West Burdwan 2, West Midnapore 2, Bankura 4, Purulia 2, Birbhum 5, Nadia 6, Murshidabad 6, South Dinajpur 2, North Dinajpur 7, Jalpaiguri 8, Darjeeling 5.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours registered 3,451 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 4,116. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,929 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,292 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,54,074 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,42,118. South 24-Parganas has registered 1,236 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 69,559. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,214 and 645 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 68,818 and 58,217 respectively.

There are as many as 2,711 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 1,298 ventilators are functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 20,093 on Sunday. At least 224 dedicated Covid hospitals have been opened out of which 183 are run by the state government. There are 114 testing labs functional in the state so far while another one is waiting for permission.

As many as 30 youths from Murshidabad, who had recovered from Covid, started working as Covid warriors to boost the morale of patients undergoing treatment in different state-run hospitals in Kolkata. They were felicitated in Murshidabad. There was an arrangement for a special bus to take them to Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had conceived the idea to set up Covid clubs in every district, comprising people who had recovered from the disease.