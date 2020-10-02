Bengal will stand by farmers till last breath, says Mamata

Kolkata: Stating that farmers are the country's "backbone", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that Bengal would "always firmly stand by them till last breath" and would continue to raise voice for their rights.



Banerjee remembered the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. Country's second Prime Minister had given the slogan in a gathering in 1965 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to inspire soldiers and farmers.

Banerjee remembering the slogan of Lal Bahadur Shastri comes crucial when she along with her party vehemently protested against the contentious farm Bills that "will adversely affect the farmers' interest and would turn them to slaves".

Banerjee tweeted: "Remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. 55 years ago, he gave us the inspirational slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" for our proud farmer brothers and sisters. Come what may, we will always firmly stand by them till our last breath."

Stating that farmers are the backbone of the society, she further stated: "In Bengal, the average annual income of our farmers has tripled from Rs 91,000 in 2011 to Rs 2.91 lakh in 2018. History stands testament to what we have done for their benefits. We will

continue to raise our voices for them."

Her government has taken a series of steps for farmers in the past nine years starting from waiving the agricultural land tax to giving pension to elderly farmers and it opened new avenues for the agriculture sector in the country. When the Bengal government has already ensured an increase in farmers' income by three times, it has been claimed that the Centre's move of forcefully pushing through the farm Bills on September 20 will strengthen the hands of hoarders. Banerjee had termed the day, when the Bills were passed "throttling the voice of the Oppositions", as "Black Sunday".

Without giving up all hope, the Chief Minister has directed authorities of the state Agriculture department to hold meeting with Chief Secretary to prepare the next course of action so that the interest of farmers' remain unaffected in Bengal.

Banerjee on Friday also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. She tweeted: "Icons like Gandhiji, Netaji, Tagore, Maulana Azad, Ambedkar and others tirelessly fought for freedom & democracy. Are we going to give it away so easily?

Bapu's philosophy has become more relevant now than ever before."

She further stated in the tweet that "in remembrance of Gandhiji's philosophy of Ahimsa, today we also celebrate the International Day of Non-Violence. To this regard, #GoWB is setting up a university dedicated to Gandhiji in Purba Medinipur district. Let us spread Bapu's message amongst the younger generations."