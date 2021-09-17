Bengal will save country from divisive politics, says Mamata

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress candidate for the by-election in Bhowanipore Assembly, on Thursday said Bengal will save the country from divisive and communal politics.



Talking to the residents at Uttam Kumar Udyan—formerly known as Ladies Park—Banerjee slammed the BJP for its campaign slogan—'Don't make Bhowanipore a mini Pakistan.' Commenting on the statement, she said: "I will provide you security, I will save the country. Remember they had said an attempt was on to make Nandigram a Pakistan and now they are saying that Bhowanipore will become Pakistan."

Banerjee went to Lakshminarayan Temple and Gol Mandir. "They (BJP) criticised me when I had gone to a mosque in Kidderpore. I went to Gurdwara and today I visited two temples. We believe in the philosophy of Sri Ramakrishna: there are as many ways as there are views (Jato mot, toto path)."

"We have respected the views of people belonging to different religions and take part in the festivals organised by people belonging to different religions. Festival is for all and religion is followed individually," Banerjee added. Senior BJP leaders, including Subrata Bakshi, Trinamool state president, had accompanied her to the temples.

She said it was BJP's strategy to divide society by letting loose one community against the other. "But their nasty tricks will not work in Bhawanipore. Here, people from different communities and religions have lived peacefully and happily for generations," she observed.

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said: "He (Modi) is selling the country to private players. The public enterprises will be sold. The Centre has failed to bring down the prices of essential commodities. The condition of people has turned worse." Banerjee addressed the party workers and reiterated that they should not take the by-election lightly. She spoke to the ward coordinators. It was learnt that Abhishek Banerjee, party's national general secretary, will canvas for Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, Central Forces conducted route marches in Chakraberia and areas surrounding Jadubabur Bazar on Thursday morning. The Election Commission of India has deployed 15 company of Central Forces for Bhowanipore.

Meanwhile, nine candidates, who are not residents of Bhowanipore, have filed nominations for the by-election, besides Trinamool Congress, BJP and CPI(M).