Bengal will not bow down to BJP and sell its spine to outsiders: Abhishek

Sonarpur: Abhishek Banerjee, president Trinamool Youth Congress, slamming the BJP, on Saturday, said as the saffron party had no development scheme in its agenda the party's leaders are playing the communal card,



divisive politics and brining religion in politics.

Reiterating that BJP was bringing ' bunch of outsiders' to fight the people of the state, the TMC youth wing chief said that Bengal will never bow down to "outsiders and will not sell its spine to them".

"They always try to divide people and again they are talking about Hindus and Muslims. I have my religion and it is a private affair and when I work my only religion is the welfare of the masses," he said while addressing a gathering at a roadshow. He added that TMC is going to form the government for the third consecutive term and the party will stay in power for 50 years.

"Bengal will elect Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Minister for the third time," the Diamond Harbour MP said.

The Trinamool leader inaugurated 'Didir Doot' vehicle. The vehicles will tour across the state to inform the masses about the various schemes taken up by the state government.

Banerjee said didi does not make false promises. People across Bengal are getting the benefits of Swasthya Sathi which offers free treatment to all, Khadya Sathi that gives free ration and Kanyasree, Yubasree, and Sabuj Sathi.

The TMC youth wing chief said that students who are studying in class XII were given Rs 10,000 to buy a cell phone or tab to carrying on with their studies. "As Mamata Banerjee always wishes the students a successful life she took the initiative. The move is not to get votes as the students have not yet become voters," he said. Throwing a challenge to Amit Shah, he said he was ready to face him in any debate where they will talk about the schemes taken by Mamata Banerjee in 10 years and Narendra Modi in 8 years.

"Let him fix the television channel and select the anchor," he said. He remarked the outsiders who have no connection with Bengal's culture and tradition are coming in Bengal to buy votes. "Take their money and vote for Trinamool Congress," he urged the people.

Didir Doot app which was launched on February 4 has crossed 1 lakh downloads in record time. Through the app, the user can directly connect with didi via live streaming and video conferences. The user will be updated about the initiatives taken by her.