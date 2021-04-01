Bengal will not be sold to outsiders: Mamata

Singur: Promising to bring all-round development in the region, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said people of Bengal would not allow 'outsiders' to take control of the state. She made the statement while addressing a rally here.



"How and with whom will they (BJP) set up a government in Bengal?....with the help of traitors and turncoats! They have hired candidates from other parties. With traitors, you cannot run the government," Banerjee maintained.

Referring to Rabindranath Bhattacharya, four-time Trinamool MLA from Singur who joined BJP after failing to get a ticket from TMC, Banerjee said: "I have great respect for 'master mosai'. He is an aged person. I requested him not to contest from Singur and give the seat to Becharam Manna. He refused and joined the BJP. In 2016, I had the wish to contest from Singur but could not as he was not ready to contest from some other seat," she added.

Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders had been staying in different hotels in Nandigram and distributing money. Despite registering complaints with the Election Commission, Banerjee alleged that the poll body was not taking any action.

She urged the voters to help her to get anything between 220-230 seats so that "BJP cannot buy the MLAs spending crores of rupees."

She advised the polling agents to follow rules to prevent the BJP from looting votes. "After casting 30 votes, ask the polling personnel to switch off the EVM and then switch it on. The machines may develop a snag. If they are replaced by new machines, check them properly," she said, adding "wait till the EVMs are properly sealed after voting is over. Trinamool will give reward to those who will catch BJP workers giving money red-handed." She urged the polling agents not to eat anything given by the BJP as "they may mix sleeping pills in food and then change the EVMs."

Banerjee said she would never forget the movements launched by the farmers in Singur and Nandigram. "The movements have been included in the school syllabus. The people from different communities and castes took part in the movement," she added.

Accusing the BJP of spreading communalism to divide society, Banerjee said: "They are trying to destroy the social fabric. In Bengal, we do not divide society on the basis of religion.

We take part in Durga Puja and observe Christmas, Eid and other festivals as well.

People from different communities and religions have been living in Bengal peacefully for generations. Now, some outsiders have come to destroy our age-old tradition."

She appealed to the people "not to cast a single vote for BJP who do not show respect to women and are anti-farmers, working class and Dalits." She urged people to vote for TMC for all-round development of Bengal.

"We have looked after students, farmers, working class, women, SHGs, widows and senior citizens and will continue to take steps for all-round development of Bengal," she maintained.