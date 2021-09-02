Bengal will emerge as no. 1 destination for industry: Mamata

Panagarh: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday exuded confidence that the state will again emerge as the number one destination for industry and assured that the government will always be on its side.



The state government has already created an empowered group that will help in setting up industries faster, she said launching a slew of projects at Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district. She also stated that an investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore is currently taking place in the state to create nearly 5 lakh employment opportunities.

In the same breath, she announced her government's move to introduce 'Ethanol Production Promotion Policy' and 'Data Centre Industry Policy'.

Laying foundation stone worth Rs 1,250 crore for Dhunseri Polyfilm Plant that is a 100 percent subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures Limited and inaugurating a series of development projects, the Chief Minister put forward "the present thriving scenario of business, investment and industries in Bengal with major projects, including Deocha Pachami coal block, an industrial estate called Jangalmahal Sundari in Purulia's Raghunathpur and oil reserve at Ashoknagar. CS Dhanuka, chairman of Dhanuka Group of Industries, expressed his gratitude towards West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) for the 38 acres of land on which the unit is coming up.

"We are number one in the social sector. Now my target is to restore the lost glory of Bengal in the field of industry and engineering by again taking the state above all in these sectors. The entire world is facing the consequences of the Covid pandemic. Industrialists incurred losses on one hand and faced the threat of (Central) agencies (Income Tax, CBI and ED) on the other hand," Banerjee said.

The Data Centre Industry Policy would help to attract at least Rs 20,000 crore investment to create 24,000 job opportunities with setting up of 400 MW data centres in the next five years when the Bengal government is extending all support of necessary infrastructure, including optical connectivity, easy approval, road connectivity, self-certification, optimal use of land, quality power and water supply. "Our target is to develop Bengal as a data handling and storage hub that will cater the requirements not only of eastern India but also of neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan," Banerjee said.

Mentioning the increase in demand for environment-friendly biofuel, Banerjee stated that the "Ethanol Production Promotion Policy" would help attract investment in the state. "It would help attract investment of at least Rs 1500 crore and generate around 48,000 employment opportunities," she said. Banerjee further added that setting up ethanol manufacturing units would also help farmers in rice surplus Bengal as the excess quantity can be sold out to these industries.

She further maintained that the work of the first phase at the world's second-largest coal block, Deocha Pachami, is just a matter of time with the land being with the state government. "There would be an investment of at least Rs 15,000 crore creating job opportunities for more than 1 lakh people. At the same time, it will make Bengal a power surplus state and would immensely benefit the industrialists," she said.

She also assured a proper rehabilitation package for the people who need to be evacuated for the second phase of work.

Stating that the "Expression of Interest" has already been floated for Tajpur Port, she also spoke about the Jangalmahal Sundari Industrial Estate at Raghunathpur attracting investment worth around Rs 72,000 crore, generating around one lakh job opportunities. Banerjee has stated that an investment of Rs 8,500 crore is taking place at Panagarh Industrial Park itself, spread over 3500 acres of land with 25,000 employment opportunities being created.

Similarly, another 10,000 people would get jobs at industrial parks in Durgapur, Jamuria, Howrah and Jamalpur where an investment of Rs 3,500 is in progress.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Banerjee said the country now witnesses the highest unemployment in the history of the past 45 years. "This comes when our government has reduced the unemployment rate by 40 percent by giving equal importance to both life and livelihood at the time of the pandemic," she said.

Bengal attracted more than 1 lakh crore investments in the past 10 years and a major part of the Rs 13 lakh crore investment proposal received through the five editions of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) is getting implemented.

With the BGBS unable to be organised last time due to the pandemic, the Chief Minister directed Chairman of WBIDC Rajiva Sinha to take necessary steps so that it can be organised again at least in the month of March, if not in January.

Banerjee also advised people to get involved in the poultry industry as the state needs to import five lakh eggs every day.