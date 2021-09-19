'Bengal wholeheartedly accepts people & only knows how to give love'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee started his campaigning for the Bhowanipore by-election on Saturday by visiting the Lakshmi Narayan Temple where he interacted with about 300 people.



"Bengal is a land where peace and tolerance is highly valued. Since time immemorial, we have lived in harmony with each other, irrespective of where we come from! This is a land that wholeheartedly accepts people and only knows how to give love," Banerjee posted in his Facebook page terming the interaction with various communities as a special moment.

Appealing to the people that electing Mamata Banerjee by a record margin in the bypolls will strengthen Trinamool Congress' fight to oust the BJP from the centre in 2024, the TMC leader stated that BJP will never speak about development as the saffron party only believes in 'divisive politics'. Banerjee offered prayers at Lakshmi Narayan Temple and then interacted with more than 300 non-Bengalee residents of ward 73 at an auditorium in the ground floor of the shrine.

According to TMC sources, Banerjee appealed to the residents who attended the closed-door meeting to vote Mamata Banerjee for strengthening the foundation of the country.

He reiterated that BJP believes in divisive politics and is bent upon selling the country to private players by ignoring the development of the country.

"He (Abhishek) reiterated that the time has come to again teach BJP a lesson that Bengal does not believe in divisive politics. Referring to the joining of Babul Supriyo he said that in the next few months there will be more surprises. He appealed to the people that electing Mamata Banerjee by a record margin will strengthen TMC's fight to oust the BJP from the centre in 2024," a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

Bhowanipore goes to bypolls on September 30.