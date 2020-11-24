Bengal well prepared to provide COVID-19 vaccine to all: Mamata

Khatra (Bankura): Building up pressure on the Centre ahead of the video conference of Prime Minister over Covid vaccine, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured the people of Bengal that her government is well prepared to ensure Covid vaccine for all and asked the Centre to issue instructions as to from where the same can be procured.



"A drama is going on over Covid vaccine. They are saying of distributing it shortly, but it will take another six to eight months to get introduced. An injection for Covid treatment cost Rs 25,000. If we can bear the expense of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for the treatment of a Covid patient, then we can also ensure Covid vaccine for our people. Just issue the instruction to let us know that from where the vaccine to be procured. Our state government is well prepared," Banerjee said while addressing the public distribution programme at Khatra in Bankura. Stating that it was her government that bore the entire cost of engaging more than 300 Shramik Special trains to bring back migrant labourers to Bengal during the nationwide lockdown.

On one hand, Banerjee continued giving direction to officers to ensure timely completion of the distribution of benefits of different government projects and schemes among people from the programme at Khatra while on the other hand, she criticised the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the house of a tribal stating it to be nothing but a gimmick.

Banerjee on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 32 projects worth Rs 353 crore for Bankura. More than 1200 people received different benefits from the same programme.

From the first distribution programme since the advent of Covid, Banerjee directed the administration to reach to the households so that no one gets deprived of getting benefits of any state-run projects. At the same time, regular camps from 11 am to 3 pm have to be organized at every community development block across the state.

In a significant move, Banerjee has also announced about an extension of the period for distribution of free-of-cost ration even after June 2021. "We will return to power and will further extend the period of giving free-of-cost ration," Banerjee said adding that another 10 lakh houses will be built under Banglar Abas Yojona.

She also assured of increasing the monthly stipend of priests to Rs 2000, that is Rs 1,000 at present, once she overcomes the present financial constrain.

Announcing the names of the committee members of Bauri Cultural Board along with Rs 5 crore financial support to the body, Banerjee said: "An honourable Central minister visited the house of a tribal family. But didn't eat the food prepared by them. Instead, it was brought from outside. Even they had not been able to reveal the pain of their ailing daughter to him. It was just a gimmick." Taking a dig without naming Shah, Banerjee said the statue of a hunter was garlanded considering that of Birsa Munda. "Our Maa Mati Manush has decided to felicitate setting up of a statue of Birsa Munda there and from the state government's end we are declaring birthday of Birsa Munda as a holiday from 2021," Banerjee said after attacking the Centre for an abnormal hike in prices of potato and onion with an amendment in Essential Commodities Act.