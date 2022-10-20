'Bengal wants unity, not division'

Darjeeling: At a time when a hush-hush campaign is underway on the separation of North Bengal districts from West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent out a strong message of unity, negating any attempts of division and said: "Kono bhaga bhagi noy. Bongo chaay songo, bhongo noy..." (There won't be any division. Bengal wants unity).



The Chief Minister, on a tour of North Bengal, was the chief guest at the Vijaya Sammelan organised by the police at Kawakhali grounds in Siliguri.

Addressing a mammoth gathering, the Chief Minister, flanked by Ananta Maharaj, said: "Some people are trying to create a rift between South Bengal and North Bengal. There is no North and South Bengal. We are West Bengal comprising all of north and south districts."

As a word of caution, Banerjee said: "Do not give into any form of instigation. Do not fall into the divisive trap. As long as we are together, we will have peace and tranquillity here. Bengal does not want division, Bengal wants unity."

Ananta Maharaj, a propagator of Greater Cooch Behar, was also present at the programme. Later when questioned on the Chief Minister's unity mantra and whether he had given up the Greater Cooch Behar demand, Maharaj stated: "This is not a political forum. It is a Durga Puja programme. I was invited and I have come. I had cordial talks with the Chief Minister. I have not come here to discuss politics. We are not demanding the division of Bengal. Cooch Behar is not in Bengal. We want the reformation of Cooch Behar. The government of India wants reformation (read division) of Cooch Behar," stated Maharaj.

The Chief Minister stated that for two years it was not possible to hold Vijaya Sammelans owing to the Covid waves.

"This year, UNESCO has given Bengal's Durga Puja a heritage tag. We have had about 43,000 Durga Pujas in Bengal this year and have supported all registered Puja committees with Rs 60,000 each. Following this, we will have Diwali and Chhath Pujas," stated Banerjee.

She added that her government has undertaken numerous development projects in North Bengal in different avenues.

"I have a strong connection with this region. Our government has made Bhorer Alo tourism project; Bengal Safari; built new roads, bridges and even created new districts in these parts," said the Chief Minister.

She stated that Duarey Sarkar (government at your doorstep) will commence on November 1 and continue throughout December.

"If you have any problems regarding land documents or welfare scheme cards, you can apply through Duare Sarkar. I urge all government officials, including District Magistrates and police officers, that if any resident approaches them with any problem, the matter has to be dealt with humanity and urgency," instructed Banerjee.

In an apparent reference to the ongoing agitation for school jobs in Kolkata, the Chief Minister said her government would continue providing jobs to the people though there are forces who pose hindrances.

"I want massive employment opportunities to be generated here. There are forces that do not want people to get jobs. They are causing hindrances. But we will not stop employing people. We will employ them regularly and not take away jobs," Banerjee said. The Chief Minister will depart for Kolkata on Thursday.