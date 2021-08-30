Bengal utilises waterfalls for irrigation in the Hills

kolkata: The state Water Resources Investigation & Development (WRI&D) department adopted a special technology for utilising water from the waterfalls for irrigation in the Hills of Bengal.



"The hilly region is blessed with numerous rivers and streams. But, water is not available to the people for farming and irrigation owing to higher elevation. So, we are using Hydram technology to lift water from the waterfalls to a greater height where it is required. The water is stored in tanks and utilised for irrigation," a senior official of the WRI&D department said.

The department had also taken up rejuvenation of some 50 odd waterfalls, which were gradually drying up. Trees are being planted in the catchment area. The water from the waterfalls is being treated to enhance its quantity.

The department has taken up 97 schemes under Jaltirtha, out of which work for 56 schemes have already started. About 19 of these are smaller schemes that cover Kalimpong, Kurseong and Darjeeling.

"The agricultural activities like floriculture, fruit and vegetables particularly tomato cultivation which is predominant in the Hills are expected to receive a boost through this special irrigational intervention of the WRI& D department," added the official.

The department under Jaltirtha scheme has adopted different interventions in different agro-climatic zones in the state. In western laterite zone, the department has come up with check dams and similar water detention structures.

In the saline coastal zone, the department has created creeks for channelising water for irrigation. In South 24-Parganas, about 400 km area has been covered through creation of such creeks.

In the alluvial soil zone, where groundwater depletion is not an issue, the department has come up with normal tube wells for irrigation.

Polyhouse organic farming has been taken up by farmers in Murshidabad, Nadia, Malda and North Dinajpur, where the soil is predominantly alluvial in nature. "We have also come up with solar pumps in the plain areas of North Bengal," the official said.