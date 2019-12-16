Bengal urges media to 'observe caution' while reporting violence

Kolkata: In light of the ongoing situation arising from the public resentment against NRC and CAA, the state government has appealed to all media to observe caution while reporting the sporadic incidents of violence in Bengal.

The Information and Cultural Affairs department issued an advisory on Monday in this regard, which read: "With reference to the Cable Television Network and the guidelines of the Press Council of India issued from time to time, the state government appeals to all media to observe utmost restraint and exercise caution while reporting the sporadic incidents of violence."

The advisory further mentions that the media, particularly some news channels, are repeatedly showing the old footage of sporadic incidents of violence, thereby causing a misleading impression and adding fuel to the situation of unrest. The state government has instead sought cooperation of the media to help reduce panic among the people and bring the situation under control without any further violence, in view of the current scenario.

