Bengal transfers aid of Rs 1,882 crore to about 39 lakh beneficiaries

Kolkata: Setting a record, the Mamata Banerjee government on Wednesday ensured direct benefit transfer of Rs 1,882 crore to 39 lakh beneficiaries.



The beneficiaries were from all across the state. During her usual visit to districts to hold administrative review meetings before the Covid situation had ensued, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also distributed different benefits among people.

As it is not becoming possible due to the prevailing Covid situation, Banerjee directed authorities of all the districts to prepare lists of beneficiaries from their respective districts and it was submitted to the state secretariat. Without any delay, it has been released for the schemes in which direct transfer of benefit is possible.

Banerjee on Wednesday announced about ensuring direct transfer of benefit to the account of the beneficiaries of the schemes including Kanyashree, Rupashree, Sikhashree, Krishak Bandhu, Joy Bangla scheme and even those were genuinely affected due to super cyclone Amphan.

At the same time, the state government has provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of a migrant labourer who was killed in a neighbouring state on his way back home during the lockdown.

The family is from Jagatballavpur in Howrah. Considering the plea on humanitarian grounds, the Mamata Banerjee government extended support to the

family.

At the same time the state government has become successful in providing jobs to 5.70 lakh migrant workers, who returned to the state from different parts of the country after losing their jobs due to the nationwide lockdown, under the MGNREGA

scheme.

The move of the state government in helping people get the benefits despite the ongoing pandemic comes when the Chief Minister has already directed all concerned officials to complete distribution of relief and compensation to genuinely affected people of super cyclone Amphan by the next seven days. Though only two to three percent of the distribution work is left, it has to be completed within a week by completing all necessary inquiries.

The Finance department's project "KCC-Information Monitoring System" that ensured timely distribution of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) among 12-lakh non-loanee farmers in a record time of 84 days has received the prestigious Digital Technology Sabha Awards 2020 under the Analytics/ Big Data category.

All concerned departments including Agriculture, Cooperation, all banks and district administration worked together to ensure the same and by utilising the monitoring system.