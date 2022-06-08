Bengal: Train mishap delays Rajdhani Express

Kolkata: Four wheels of a compartment of a MEMU passenger train derailed at Asansol station on Tuesday evening, causing a delay in running of two Rajdhani Express trains by half-an-hour each, an Eastern Railway official said here.

No one was injured in the incident as the train was leaving a platform in Asansol station at a very low speed, ER spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

Four wheels of the rear coach of the Asansol-Bokaro MEMU train got derailed while leaving a platform at 6.10 pm, he said. "This led to delays of half-an-hour each of Howrah-New Delhi and Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express trains," Chakraborty said.

Train services were normalised by 7.45 pm after the wheels were put back on tracks, he said.