Bengal tops nation in 'Ease of Doing Business'

Kolkata: West Bengal has topped nationally in the "Ease of Doing Business" in the SKOCH state of governance report 2021. The "Star of Governance" SKOCH award will be conferred to the state on June 18 in New Delhi.



"Glad to share that in the SKOCH state of governance report 2021, West Bengal has topped nationally in the "Ease of Doing Business". The "Star of Governance" SKOCH award is being conferred on us on 18th June at New Delhi. This award is being given for the initiatives taken by us in introducing around 100 new online services, reduction and rationalisation of around 500 business-related compliance burdens on industry, development of department wise dashboards etc. Egiye Bangla!," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Wednesday.

A senior official of the state government said a stable political leadership has resulted in compliances getting reduced and business laws being simplified and has contributed to bagging the award. During the last decade, the number of man-days lost by businesses owing to strikes and lockouts has been reduced to almost nil.

Bengal has topped in the Education sector nationally in the 'SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021'. The 'Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Education' will be conferred to the state on the same day as a part of 'India Governance Forum'.