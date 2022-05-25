Bengal tops country in creating jobs for women, says Central report

Kolkata: Adding another feather to its cap, West Bengal has ranked first among all other Indian states in creating employment for women, according to a report prepared by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.



From January to April 2022, Bengal has witnessed employment of 43.71 lakh women, which is greater than the corresponding period of 2017 when women's employment in the state was 33.62 lakh. So, the increase has been over 10 lakh. Women's employment has also been greater in comparison to the period of September to December 2021.

This figure in Bengal is higher than in Gujarat where women's employment has increased by about 8.67 lakh in the last five years. This is 1.42 lakh less than that of Bengal.

Telangana is in the third spot where the increase of jobs for women has been 2.02 lakh. Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are the next states on this list.

In various parameters, Bengal is at the top, which includes earnings by women. In Bengal, women's earnings have also been the highest in the nation. According to the report, 1.25 crore women have lost their jobs in the country and from January to April this year the figure touched 25 lakh.

From the period September 2021 to December 2021, about 43.21 lakh women have bagged jobs in Bengal which has gone up to 43.71 lakh from January to April this year.

Hence 50,000 women have sought employment in the first four months. Bihar and Odisha are second and third on this list.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always emphasised women empowerment. Various social welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, widow pension and Swasthya Sathi scheme have been a game-changer. The women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and the assistance extended to them by the state government have also increased income," a senior official of Nabanna said.

The credit of the state government assumes special significance as Covid resulted in massive job loss in the country. However, social welfare schemes have resulted in assured income for the women in Bengal.