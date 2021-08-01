Bengal to soon touch 3 cr inoculation mark

Kolkata: Bengal is going to achieve 3 crore jab-mark in the next couple of days as it has already hit 2.95 crore figure on Saturday.



Bengal has cumulatively administered around 2,95,09,702 crore doses till now out of which 3,43,740 doses have been applied on Saturday. On Friday, around 3.3 lakh people received vaccines. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 57,06,075 doses have been administered so far.

Around 2,813 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) have been set up across the state till Saturday. Around 2,325 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date. The wastage of vaccines in the state is minimal compared to the figures from various other states. Bengal has received around 36 lakh doses of vaccine in July but they are not enough.

People have been standing in the queues outside various centers from the early morning, many of whom are returning home empty-handed.

Incidents of agitations are often reported from various centers. On Saturday a similar incident occurred at ESI Hospital Manicktala where some people staged demonstration. They were waiting in the queue to get a jab. An altercation broke out between the police personnel and those who were standing in the queue. The protesters alleged that they were standing in the queue but some local youths tried to drive them away. State health department had to deliberately scale down the vaccination drive due to a lack of adequate stock. State government has however asked the district officials to ensure that people seeking second doses are not denied.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 19 while 45 others who have died are still among the suspected cases. No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state in the past 24 hours and no new suspected cases found. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained 85 in the state so far. No death was reported among suspected or confirmed cases in Bengal in the past 24 hours.