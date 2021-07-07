'Bengal to soon become gateway of industries for South East Asia'

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stated in the state Assembly that Bengal would be transformed to a "gateway of industries" for South East Asia in the next three to four years with a group of people from Australia undertaking a project in this connection.



"Bengal will soon become the gateway of industries. A team from Australia has initiated a survey in this connection. It will be the gateway for south east Asia. The work is expected to be completed by three to four years," Banerjee said.

She has also stated about the sharp rise in investment at Bantala Leather Complex.

"The state government too has taken a series of initiatives for better infrastructure at Bantala Leather Complex. Around Rs 600 crore has been invested for further development of the infrastructure at the park," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister has also said the work of the first phase at Deucha Pachami – the world's second largest coal block - would also soon and the work of the second phase would be started only after providing proper rehabilitation to the residents in the area.

A team comprising members of an NGO went to Deucha Pachami.

The Chief Minister directed local MLAs to undertake necessary steps to support them. Banerjee also stated about the Shilpanagari coming up in Jangalmahal where there will be investment of around Rs 72,000 crore.