Bengal to set up integrated system for Covid management

Kolkata: The Bengal government is initiating Integrated Covid Management System to combat the pandemic situation across the state by round-the-clock monitoring of every aspect that needs to be addressed.



At the same time, the state government has decided that no charges would be applicable for state-run hearse vans for transporting Covid victims to the crematorium. A ceiling of Rs 3,000 has been fixed for private hearse vans in the case of Covid victims. Last year, it was Rs 5,000.

A high-level meeting was held at Nabanna on Saturday in which Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary HS Dwivedi, Health Secretary NS Nigam along with other senior officers were present.

The state government has also decided to set up a separate control room at the state Secretariat for coordination among all the officers involved in the integrated Covid management programme.

Through the Integrated Covid Management System, the state government will keep a round-the-clock monitoring on the need to augment number of beds, requirement of oxygen, admission process for Covid patients, cremation related issues, etc.

Sources said plasma had been sent from districts, including Birbhum, Burdwan and Asansol to Kolkata. With the situation in Kolkata more vulnerable, initiatives of supplying plasma to the city have been stepped up. The state-run hospitals would also utilise vacant spaces to set up beds.