Bengal to set guidelines for int'l travellers entering state

Kolkata: The state Health department may formulate guidelines for foreign travellers entering Bengal from seven countries, including Bangladesh, where new variants of Coronavirus were found having more transmitting capacity.



Senior Health officials will hold a meeting at Swasthya Bhawan on Tuesday to discuss various issues in this regard. It is expected that the Health officials may chalk out elaborate plans as to how to handle foreign travellers coming from seven countries — Bangladesh, South Africa, China, New Zealand, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Bosnia. It was learnt that new variants of Covid have been found which have more transmissible capacity. According to sources, the Health department is keen on monitoring those foreign nationals coming to the state from any of these countries. Detailed guidelines will be formulated, which will be eventually sent to various departments, including to the Kolkata airport authorities.

What methods would be adopted may find place during the meeting. Health officials are concerned about Bangladesh as a large number of people from this country enter the state. Most of them come for treatment. Surveillance may be increased in all the checking points.

Meanwhile, the Health department on Monday sent directives to all District Magistrates, the principals of all medical colleges and the Chief Medical Officer of Health in the districts to administer a second dose of Covishield before the mandatory interval of 84 days on those who are going to undertake international travel for treatment, educational purpose or employment issues. The rule will be applicable in the case of foreign nationals who are willing to return to their countries. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to the state governments in this regard. In such cases, people will be entitled to get the second jab before the scheduled gap of 84 days.