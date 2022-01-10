Bengal to roll out booster doses for elderly, frontline workers from today

Kolkata: Despite a large number of health professionals being down with Covid, Bengal is all set to roll out booster doses for the healthcare, frontline workers and the senior citizens with comorbidities from Monday.

Both government and private hospitals will administer the booster dose on the eligible candidates from Monday while the urban primary health centres run by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in 144 wards will also administer the third shots. To book an appointment, eligible citizens can also visit the government portal- cowin.gov.in. The official also added that the booster doses that will be given will be the same that had been given to them in two earlier shots.