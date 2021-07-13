Bengal to revamp 1,000 km of roads built 10 yrs back

KOLKATA: The state Panchayats and Rural Development department is taking up steps to implement the third phase of 'Gramin Sadak Yojana' with a target of strengthening and widening of rural roads constructed at least 10 years ago.



Besides completing the minimum work left of the first two phases of the scheme, the state government has initiated the preparatory work for the third phase and has set a target of strengthening and widening of around 1,000 km of road with width up to 5.5 metre. There will be an investment of around Rs 2,365 crore for construction of these roads and for payment of the residual work. This comes after successful completion of the major part of phase I and II of the same project with 25,190 km rural roads getting constructed in Bengal from May 2011 to March 2021. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched Banglar Gramin Sadak Yojana (BGSY) and Pathasree Abhiyan was taken up at the end of 2021 for further development of rural roads.

According to the sources in the state government, widening and strengthening of roads constructed at least 10 years ago would be taken up on priority basis as per the importance of the thoroughfare in phase III. At the same time, if needed, small bridges (maximum of 75 to 80 metres long) would be constructed in the stretch that would be widened or strengthened.

It needs mention that 10,663 km of rural roads were constructed in the state till May 2011 while the same was 25,190 km from May 2011 to March 2021. In 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years, around Rs 1,516 crore and Rs 1,465 crore were spent despite lockdown for improvement of rural roads. Total new roads of 2,180 km were constructed in the state under the programme, which is again highest in achievement against allocation in the country. Again, another 2,179 km of new road was further constructed in the 2020-21 fiscal despite Covid pandemic.

As BGSY-II awarding has been completed and BGSY-I has completed more than 95 per cent, the state now became eligible for BGSY-III. In 2020-21, the Centre's share was Rs 881 crore while that of the state was Rs 587.33 crore. In addition, a special incentive grant of Rs 88.31 crore was received from the Centre for outstanding performance in construction of rural roads.