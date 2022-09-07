Bengal to rejuvenate four irrigation schemes in Alipurduar & Jalpaiguri

kolkata: The state Irrigation and Waterways department will take up the rejuvenation of four old but major irrigation schemes located in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts which are not working to their full potential.



State irrigation minister Partha Bhowmick recently visited these schemes along with senior officials of the department and gave necessary directions for surveying the same within 15 days.

The bulk of work in these schemes will involve clearing the channel for water to the agricultural land and the construction of the weir. The minister talked with the villagers and took stock of the problems they have been facing because of the projects not working to their full potential.

According to sources in the department, among the four projects, three are located in Kumargram block in Alipurduar namely Kulkuli, Darijhora and Nararthali Kamakhya. The fourth one namely Jhumurghora is located under the Dhupguri block in Jalpaiguri. "The revival of these four irrigation schemes is very much feasible because no extra land will be required. The rejuvenation of the four schemes will provide a big boost to agricultural activities in these areas," a senior official of the state Irrigation and Waterways department said.

The Kulkuli irrigation scheme will serve a command area of 250 hectares, the Darijhora will cater to 300 hectares while 486 out of 1000 hectare command area can be revived for Jhumurghora and 200 out of 2000 hectares of Nararthali. "Once we get the survey report we will prepare an estimate regarding the financial implications and will send it to the state Finance department for necessary approval," the official added.

In Bengal, one acre is considered to be the average land holding for a farmer, so considering the total command area of 1236 hectares nearly 500 farmers will reap the benefits of the rejuvenation projects.