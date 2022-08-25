Bengal to recruit more than 1K general duty medical officers

kolkata: State health department is soon going to recruit general duty medical officers (GDMO) in around 1,200 vacant posts. Swasthya Bhawan published notification for filling up the vacant posts of GDMO in February 2021. The list of successful candidates was also published but the process was stuck due to various reasons.



The Health department is soon going to start counselling for recruiting in these vacant posts. State health department had decided to induct in around 6,000 vacant posts of health professionals including 1,207 general duty medical officers (GDMO) in the district level hospitals to further boost up infrastructure. The step has been taken to fill up the vacant posts in the district hospitals.

Health department had received around 2,492 applications for the post of GDMO. There are around 3,974 posts for general nursing staff and 2,140 for BSC nursing posts. Around 1,500 community health officers (CHO) are in the process of being recruited. These officers will be inducted in various Suswasthya Kendras across the state. According to an order issued by the state Health department in November last year, out of total 1,500 vacant posts of community health officers (CHO), around 780 are meant for general candidates, 330 posts for SC, 90 for ST, OBC (A) 150, OBC (B)105 posts. Around 45 posts are reserved for those who have physical disabilities. The consolidated remuneration for a CHO would be around Rs 20,000 in addition to an incentive of Rs 5,000 per month on the basis of their performance.

The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board had recruited 1,371 specialist medical officers while 1174 vacant posts of general duty medical officers were also filled up last year. It may be mentioned here that earlier in 2020, the state Health department had announced the recruitment of over 1,500 medical officers and 9,000 nursing staff in order to mitigate the crisis of nursing staff members and doctors in the state-run hospitals, mostly in the districts.

There are presently more than 12,000 doctors in government hospitals. The number of doctors in government hospitals stood at 4,500 in 2011.