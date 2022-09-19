Bengal to make tracking device mandatory for all commercial vehicles

kolkata: The state Transport department is all set make Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) mandatory for all the commercial vehicles across the state for the purpose of tracking its exact location. It has been decided so that immediate interventions can be made in case of any emergent situation. The department has already floated tender for listing of manufacturer for VLTD .



"The objective of the project is to introduce a tracking system for continuous monitoring of public transport vehicles for better passenger safety, road safety and better support for enforcement services," Snehasis Chakraborty, state Transport minister said.

There will be a push button and as soon as it is pressed, in case of any accident or any unwanted incident, the police, the hospital authorities, the vehicle owner and the concerned officials of the Transport department will immediately be alerted.

This will help in immediate rescue operation or curbing incidents of any criminal activities inside vehicles..

Four control rooms are being set up in the state for monitoring the vehicles fitted with VLTD, which includes Poddar Court in Kolkata, Durgapur, Siliguri and another place in North Bengal. The tracking system is a combination of hardware, software and communication technologies.

According to a senior official in the Transport department, Kerala is the only state which has already implemented VLTD while Punjab and Bengal are the other two states that have kicked off the process of implementation.

The installation of VLTD will not apply in case of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and e-rickshaws .

The VLTD is already present in all commercial vehicles that have been rolled out on or after April 1, 2020. Now, this will be implemented in all vehicles that have hit the roads prior to it.

"There have been a number of instances when we have been able to nab criminals particularly in abduction cases by tracking the vehicles. The VLTD is expected to make our job easier," a senior police official said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) have been pushing the states for VLTD for the commercial vehicles for the last few years.