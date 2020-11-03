Bengal to launch massive anti-stubble burning drive

Kolkata: At a time when the entire country is grappling with air pollution caused due to stubble burning, the Mamata Banerjee government has decided to launch a massive campaign for raising awareness against the hazardous activity.



As part of the campaign, the state government will observe anti-stubble burning day on November 4 for the first time.

In extension to the campaign, the state Agriculture Department will also work towards dissuading farmers from burning stubble.

As instructed by the Chief Minister, the department will also conduct a virtual seminar involving experts in the field besides several other programmes in all districts.

State Agriculture minister Asish Banerjee will launch an awareness drive in Rampurhat—his own constituency.

"Our officers in the district level will be interacting with farmers at the ground level to make them aware of the detrimental effects of the practice," the minister said.

Last year in February, the state Environment Department had come out with a notification prohibiting 'the indiscriminate burning of leftover paddy and straw across Bengal with immediate effect," citing that the "indiscriminate burning in the open fields after the harvesting of crops is causing widespread air pollution in the entire state."

The state Environment Department has also developed an app based technology with the help of researchers from IIT Delhi to identify the exact location of such activities, rampant in Hooghly, Burdwan,

Howrah and districts adjoining Kolkata.

The winter wind plays a key role in spreading the smoke emitted from such combustion in the city.

"The technology is based on GIS mapping and satellite imaging through which the precise location of such activities can be tracked. Accordingly, we inform the district administration and police so that such activities can be curbed," said Saumen Mahapatra, state Environment

minister.

According to a senior official of the Agriculture Department, many farmers aren't aware that crop residues can increase water content of the soil and mitigate its erosion. The residues also add nutrients to the soil and can be used as fodder, the official added.

"Legal action can be taken against those involved in such activities. But, we believe that creation of awareness among farmers will yield fruitful results," the official added.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, air quality monitor SAFAR, smoke from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana accounted for 44 per cent of pollution in Delhi on November 1 last year . Vision was blurred with smoke engulfing the air in Delhi even during the day.