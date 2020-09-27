Bengal to host festival to support badly hit artisans

Kolkata: Taking a unique initiative to support artisans from Bengal who have incurred huge losses due to the nationwide lockdown, the Mamata Banerjee government will organise 'Sristir Utsav'.



Starting from hilsa to Bengal's famous Dhanekhali tant saree will be available at a festival that will start from October 2. It will continue till Bhaiphonta. The festival is going to be organised at Dhakuria's Shristi Bhavan.

The Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) of the Panchayats and Rural Development department is organising the festival.

A rebate of 20 percent will be given to encourage people to buy articles to be sold ahead of Durga Puja and Diwali. Each district will have their stalls. They will be set up at all the existing 24 stalls and at the same time 16 more stalls will be set up at the parking area in the building.

Fish, including hilsa and prawns, will be available at the correct price. Dhanekhali tant, tant saree of Fulia, Bishnupuri baluchari, garowal, tashar silk, kurtas, dokra and terracotta items, paper-made jewellery prepared by the artisans of Bengal will be available at the festival.

The goods manufactured by the different Self-Help Groups working under the Anandadhara Prakalpa will also be sold at the festival that was developed following the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure the development of artisans and handicraft goods industry in the state.