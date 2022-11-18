'Bengal to hold 25% of India's data centre market in few yrs'

kolkata: State Information Technology (IT) and Electronics department Secretary, Randhir Kumar on Friday said that within a few years Bengal would hold the 25 per cent of the data centre market in the country.



While addressing a programme on futuristic technologies organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce (ASSOCHAM), he stated that the state government had already been

using the technology for the administrative works as

well as for payments. The payment system of the West Bengal government is fully online through the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

He further said that the motto of the Bengal government is to make such a system in which people will not have to go to the offices for their works. "Our target is to reach out the citizens," said Kumar.

He further stated that soon three things were going to get most essential for people. These are 5G connectivity, cloud and data centre.

"These three things are going to be 'roti, kapra and makan' in future," he added. Kumar replying to the questions asked by mediapersons about the cable landing policy, said: "We are not going to select a spot."

He said: "Instead of we selecting the spots, we are asking the companies willing to bring cables here to find a place for their convenience."

Apart from Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary of the IT and Electronics department was also present in the programme.