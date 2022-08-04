Bengal to form students cadet corps 'Jai Hind Bahini'

kolkata: The state government has set the ball rolling for constituting 'Jai Hind Bahini' in Bengal. The district magistrates have been given the target to raise 4 battalions in the current fiscal. The training, of commanding officers from 100 selected schools, is undergoing in Kolkata presently.



According to sources, primarily it has been decided that four such battalions will be formed in Barrackpore, Kolkata, Junglemahal and North Bengal. Students from class IX to XII will be part of the battalion.

The state government has decided to constitute a dedicated students cadet corps by the name of 'Jai Hind Bahini' in all schools under administrative control of the School Education Department to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of great patriot Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keeping in mind the contribution made by the Azad Hind Fauj during the Indian National Freedom Movement, and the famous slogan "Jai Hind." The Bahini will be trained so that every member is able to volunteer social services at the time of need traffic management, positive role for social inclusion, protection of women, children and differently abled people and similar other services as and when needed by the state.

The aim of the Bahini will be to inculcate in the participants respect for the law and human rights, discipline, civic sense, and compassion for the underprivileged sections of society, commitment to protect the ecology and environment and combat social evils.

A detailed gazette notification about Bengal State Policy and Guidelines on Jai Hind Bahini in Educational Institutions, 2022 has been recently published by the state Education department.

The 13 member state level executive committee is being headed by chief secretary while the district level committee with 11 members is headed by the respective district magistrates. The Kolkata district level committee with six members is headed by the Commissioner of Kolkata

Municipal Corporation.