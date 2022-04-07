Bengal to form specialised women police force in every district

Kolkata: The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday decided to form a specialised women police force in every district and commissionerates of the state to increase the security of women, an official said.

The force will be set up in the lines of Kolkata Police's 'Winners', an all-women patrolling team constituted in 2018 to keep a check on crimes against women and make public places safer for them.

As many as 4,000 trained women will be appointed for at least 150 battalions which will be initially set up for the purpose, the official said.

"In each battalion, there will be 30 trained women police personnel who will be mainly looking after the security of women in districts," he added.

Bidhannagar and Siliguri Police Commissionerates already have such women police teams.

Meanwhile, the official said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a meeting on the rising prices of essential commodities on Thursday.

Officials of the agriculture marketing department and representatives of market committees and the state government's task force on market control will attend the meeting.

The lone MLA of the Indian Secular Front, Nausad Siddiqui, has recently written to Banerjee drawing her attention to the issue.



