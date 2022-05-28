Bengal to form about 2L SHGs across state by end of this year

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has set a target of forming 2 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Bengal by end of this year.



The concerned officials of all the districts have been informed of their respective targets by the West Bengal State Rural Livelihoods Mission ( WBSRLM) — a society under the Panchayats and Rural Development department.

As many as 1,94,000 new SHGs will be constituted and another 6000 will be SHGs of elderly group popularly known as 'Agrasar'. This is for the first time when directions have been given for constituting elderly SHGs.

North 24-Parganas has been given the highest target of constituting 28,650 new SHGs followed by South 24-Parganas 22,650 and Nadia 21,500.

In the case of formation of Agrasar the highest target of 565 has been awarded to Cooch Behar district. South 24-Parganas, Birbhum, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Purulia have been asked to form 407 Agrasar groups each while the other districts will have to constitute 200 elderly group SHGs each. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had mandated that 10 lakh SHGs should be formed in the next five years.

WBSRLM will soon hold a video conference to illustrate upon the strategy to achieve this target for SHGs and elderly SHGs.

WBSRLM till December 21 have given fund to 6,57,216 SHGs that amounts to Rs 984.81 crore as revolving fund.

In financial year 2021-22, Rs 107.40 crore have been released under WBSRLM program as state share till December 2021. The state government has proposed Rs 485 crore for WBSRLM for the 2022-23 financial year.

WBSRLM is a unique programme for poverty eradication through formation of women SHGs.

From 2012-13, this programme is being implemented in the state under the brand name 'Anandadhara'.

'Anandadhara' is constantly advocating with various line departments of the state for creating opportunities of SHG members to be engaged in activities that are economically remunerati and socially relevant.