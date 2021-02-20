Bengal to ensure officers on poll duty get jabs by March 6

Kolkata: The state government has taken an initiative to ensure Covid vaccination coverage to all state government employees, who will be deployed as polling personnel by March 6.



Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay held a video conference with all district magistrates on Friday to ensure timely completion of the vaccination programme for the state government employees.

According to the sources, all the district magistrates have been directed to ensure the inoculation of all health workers by February 25. At the same time, they have also been directed to ensure completion of jabs for the frontline workers including those who are posted at different offices in the districts including that of district magistrates, block development officers and also the policemen. Most importantly, directions have been given to complete the first dose of vaccination of all polling personnel by March 6.

The district authorities are gathering names of the employees and a list is being prepared. According to an official, there would be around 6 lakh polling personnel in the state.

It may be mentioned that the Centre had sent a letter to the state government on February 8 urging to ensure vaccination of polling personnel.

This comes when the first dose of the vaccine has already been administered to nearly 6 lakh people in the state.