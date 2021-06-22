Bengal to employ 32,000 teachers by next March, says Mamata

Kolkata: In a major move after returning to power for the third consecutive term, the Mamata Banerjee government will appoint at least 32,000 teachers in both primary and upper primary level by the end of March 2022.



As many as 14,000 teachers will be appointed in the schools of upper primary level and 10,500 in primary level before Durga Puja itself. Again, another 7,500 primary teachers will be recruited in between Durga Puja, which is in the month of October, and March 2022.

"So total of 32,000 teachers will be appointed by the end of March 2022," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday while addressing a Press conference at Nabanna.

She further said: "Appointments will be given on the basis of talent and no point lobbying with anyone to get the job. The appointment has been delayed due to court cases in this regard".

The matter related to the appointment in the post of 14,339 teachers in upper primary level has finally got settled after seven long years the notification for the same was issued. It needs mention that the notification to recruit the teachers in upper primary level was issued in 2014 and the written tests for the same were held on August 16 in 2015. The result of the written test was published on September 24 in 2016. The recruitment process, however, remained incomplete following cases in Calcutta High Court challenging the results.

As per the Court's direction, a list containing names of selected candidates was released on October 4 in 2019 by the School Service Commission following the Court's order. Later on December 11 in 2020 the Court dismissed the panel. In a recent order the Court directed to take necessary steps in regards to appointment of the teachers by July 31. On Monday, a list of candidates who have been called for an interview has been released.

This comes as one of the major recruitment drives of the state government. The drive is also a part of the programme to fulfil the assurance given by the Chief Minister of creating 1.5 crore job opportunities in the next five years.