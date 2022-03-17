Bengal to completely reduce dependence on potato seeds from Punjab, says minister

kolkata: Bengal is aiming to completely reduce the procurement of potato seeds from Punjab by producing high-quality seeds in Bengal itself, Agriculture Minister Sobhandev Chatterjee said on Wednesday.



"We have already started producing high-quality potato seeds at Anandpur under Keshpur block in West Midnapore and in Nadia district. We have sold more than 1.5 crore potato seeds in this ongoing fiscal itself. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed us to ensure that there is zero dependence on seeds from Punjab. We are trying our level best in augmenting the production of these high-quality seeds so that we need not have to depend on Punjab anymore," state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said during the question-answer session at the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to another poser on compensation to farmers with natural calamities hitting the state on more than one occasion during the financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22, the minister said till January 31 this year 41.29 crore farmers have received assistance from the state government for their crop damage with the amount being Rs 614.13 crore.

The minister also added that the Centre has not extended any monetary assistance in this regard till date.

"Bengal is the only state in the country where the premium for crop insurance of the farmers is paid by the state government. A farmer does not have to pay a single penny towards the premium. However, in the similar central scheme, a portion of the premium has to be paid by the farmer. We have a satellite monitoring system through which we assess the extent of damage and then it is further verified and accordingly, the crop insurance is provided. We have a very transparent system and every farmer who deserves insurance is provided with the same," he said.

The minister added that Bengal has received the 'Krishi Karman' award from the Centre six times, however, the Centre has discontinued the award now.

He said that the state is taking measures for promoting organic farming in Bengal and has already set up some bio-villages where green fertiliser is being used for cultivation.

He said that 84282 farmers have received farmer pension in the state against provisions for 1 lakh. "If there is more demand we will extend the same," the minister assured.