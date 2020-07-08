Bengal to club containment, buffer zones; enforce tougher lockdown

Kolkata: Constituting "broad based" containment zones by clubbing buffer zones and containment zones, the Bengal government is all set to impose tougher restrictions by "rigorously implementing" lockdown norms from July 9 to stem the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.



The "rigorous implementation" of lockdown policies will be carried out in all broader containment zones across the state with more emphasis on Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas. As many as 28 locations have been identified as highly affected areas in Kolkata.

The definition of containment zones in Bengal has been expanded by clubbing it with buffer zones to form "broad based containment zones".

Directing to rigorously implement the lockdown in stricter form by implementing the containment policies, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay wrote to all District Magistrates stating that "current concept of containment zone may be combined with the current concept of the buffer zone, and together, they may constitute a revised and broad-based containment zone approach."

With positive cases in the state crossing 7,693 on Tuesday along with 850 people getting infected and 25 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours, the Bengal government has put restrictions on activities of "all government and private offices, all non-essential services, all congregations, all transportation and marketing/industrial/trading activities" in the areas under broad based containment zones from 5 pm on July 9 and till further notice.

Residents of these areas cannot attend their offices and their "ingress and egress" will be strictly regulated. As none will be allowed to set their foot out of their houses unless there is an emergency in these areas, local authorities and police have been directed to arrange home delivery of essentials to them.

With a relentless spike in COVID-19 cases in Kolkata, Chairman of KMC's Board of Administrator Firhad Hakim held an hour-long meeting with Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Headquarters) Subhankar Sinha Roy. Hakim said: "Many are not following lockdown norms properly in the containment zones. So, we are taking steps to ensure the same in the areas with a high rate of infection and have sought the help of police to make people follow physical distancing."

He further said: "Cases are more in single units and high-rises compared to that of slums, the reason being our health workers were not allowed to enter the high-rises. It is my request to residents of high-rises to co-operate."

Incidentally, Satyam Tower, a high-rise at Alipore in South Kolkata, has been sealed as a large number of residents of the apartment have tested positive. No one is being allowed to enter or exit the building. Police have been posted at all the entry gates of the residential complex.

All previous concepts of containment zones will no longer be valid with the introduction of the new format.

Accordingly, police have started taking the necessary steps and begun creating awareness among people by using the public addressing system.

In North 24-Parganas too, police have already started taking action by not allowing people to unnecessarily move around at public places. All nine police station areas under the Barasat Police district have been brought under close watch and initiatives are being taken to urge people to stay indoors without any valid reason. Many roadside shops in containment zones have been closed by the police since morning.

Earlier in the day, the North 24-Parganas district authorities wrote to the state government proposing strict restrictions on plying of auto-rickshaw, totos, van-rickshaws and buses in the containment zones. At the same time, it was also proposed to bring back the norms of taking passes from the police to travel in case of any emergency. Closure of all shops in such areas was also proposed as it is one of the worse affected districts in the state.

All the district authorities have updated the list of broader containment zones in their respective websites for convenience and it is also available in the state government's website 'Egiye Bangla'.

The current phase of lockdown is in force till July 31.