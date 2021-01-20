Bengal to celebrate Netaji's birth anniv as 'Desh Nayak Diwas'

Purulia/Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 will be celebrated as 'Desh Nayak Diwas' annually.



She had also expressed her resentment over the Centre's decision to celebrate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary as "Parakram Divas". The Chief Minister on Tuesday said it should be celebrated as "Desh Nayak Diwas" or "Deshprem Diwas".

Banerjee said: "It is their (Centre's) discretion what they will announce, but we are not happy with the words they have used. I am told that even some members of Netaji's family are not happy."

The Chief Minister once again raised the demand that the Centre must declare a national holiday on Netaji's birthday.

Talking about sentiments of the people Banerjee said: "Every state has its tradition in terms of use of language. Similarly, Bengal, with which Netaji's life and works are so deeply connected, has its own tradition. I do not know the exact meaning of 'Parakram'. It may have three to four meanings and need detailed discussion. But I feel that either Desh Nayak Diwas or Deshprem Diwas would be a good choice," she said, adding that Netaji is a great son of the soil and is above all politics.

When asked about using the name of Netaji to gain political mileage, Banerjee said: "Earlier, they did not even know the name of Netaji. They remember Bengal only when an election comes and this is the election year. We have no problem if they come as Bengal welcomes all except the 'goondas' and 'dangabazs'."

This comes when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the state to attend the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. He will take part in a programme at the Victoria Memorial. The Chief Minister has been invited to attend the function too.

Modi is likely to attend another function at the National Library where he will inaugurate the restored architectural sites and dedicate them to the people of the state.

Coming down heavily on the Centre's decision to celebrate Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas', Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy also said it should be called 'Deshprem Diwas'.

Roy tweeted: "We are not satisfied with GoI's decision to celebrate Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas'. It should be 'Deshprem Diwas'. We believe Netaji deserves much better. We will observe this day on our own with Mamata Banerjee leading a procession in the state."

Meanwhile, the Forward Bloc has demanded that Netaji's birth anniversary should be declared as Desh Nayak Diwas.

The state government has also made an elaborate plan for a year-long programme to celebrate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary and a committee has also been set up.

The Chief Minister will lead a rally from Shyambazar Five-Point Crossing to Netaji Statue on Red Road on January 23.