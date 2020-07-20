Bengal to add another 19 RT-PCR machines to increase Covid tests

Kolkata: With a target to take up the total number swab sample tests per day to 25,000, the State government is all set to add 19 more "reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction" (RT-PCR) test machines in the existing state-run COVID-19 test laboratories.



"We are taking a series of steps to augment the per day swab sample tests and the most important step is the capacity building of existing laboratories. In a bid to do so we are further strengthening its infrastructure to ensure more tests get conducted in a day.

We will procure another 19 more RT-PCR test machines that will get added to the existing ones at the laboratories," said a senior officer of the state government adding that all steps have been taken to complete the process of installing these machines at the laboratories at the earliest. All work in this regard has been taken up in war footing.

This comes a day after the state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha announced that a target has been fixed to take up the total number of tests in a day to 25,000. At present 13,000 tests are taking place in a day. The state government has also achieved the milestone of crossing the WHO's standard of conducting 140 swab sample tests per million. The state conducted 144 tests per million and it will be increased to 275 per million.

At present there are 54 COVID-19 testing laboratories including around 37 state-run ones. RT-PCR method of testing is followed in 28 laboratories, CB NAAT method is followed in seven and tests are undertaken through TrueNat method in 19 laboratories. The laboratories where the number of tests per day need to be increased has been identified and accordingly 18 RT-PCR machines will be set up. If needed more can be added in the due course of time. Steps have also been taken to ensure sufficient numbers of technicians with addition of RT-PCR machines, sources said.

In the last week, two laboratories were added to the existing list and approval for one is pending. "We have increased our laboratories from two to 54 in the past three and a half months. Our target is to have laboratories spread in every district. We have almost completed the tasks in this regard and would set up new laboratories where we find it necessary," the official said.