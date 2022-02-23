Bengal to add 650 more PG seats in 17 Med Colleges across state

KOLKATA: State government has decided to increase 650 post graduate medical seats in Bengal, which will eventually strengthen the health infrastructure.



Around 17 medical colleges across Bengal are going to get new seats. Centre has given clearance to the state government. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in January had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase medical seats in the state.

According to sources, the number of seats is going to be increased in various medical colleges under a centrally-sponsored scheme.

Health department will prepare a report as to what methods have to be taken in this regard and how biomedical equipment is to be put in place. Senior Health department officials are expected to hold a meeting in this regard on February 25.

Some of the senior officials from the Union Health ministry can also attend the meeting.

Post graduate medical courses will be introduced in various new medical colleges, including Diamond Harbour Medical College, Rampurhat Medical College, Purulia Medical College, Raigunj and Coochbehar Medical colleges. State government is taking all necessary arrangements to introduce the new seats. Steps will also be taken to induct top faculties.

Sources said the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital would also get limited post graduate medical seats. It was learnt that curriculum was being prepared for the post graduate medical courses, which will be run at other medical colleges like Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, NRS Medical College and Hospital, Midnapore Medical College, Bankura Sammilani Medical Colleges.

State has taken multiple steps to enhance health infrastructure in the state after Covid broke out.

The increase in the number of post graduate medical seats by 650 will not only address the crisis of doctors in the state but will also ensure better treatment to the patients.

State government is setting up infrastructure so that some seats for post graduate emergency medical courses can be introduced in all the medical colleges.

It may be mentioned here that after coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government had taken initiatives for seat hike. The number of MBBS seats has been increased up to 4,000 while the figure stood at 900 till 2011.