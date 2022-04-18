Bengal takes up four water supply projects, to benefit over 32L people

kolkata: The state Public Health Engineering department has taken up four mega externally-aided water supply projects in the state which will benefit over 32 lakh people.



The solitary project at Purulia which is being implemented through funds from JICA, Japan involves Rs 1296.25 crore while another three involving ADB (Asian Development Bank) funds costs Rs 2268.50 crore. The projects are expected to be commissioned by March 2023.

The scheme at Purulia will benefit a population of 6.32 lakh hailing from five blocks namely—Arsha, Barabazar, Puncha, Purulia I and Manbazar I and 1.85 lakh population of Purulia municipality.

The ADB funded projects are being implemented in districts namely—Bankura, North 24-Parganas, a single block in South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore.

The piped water supply scheme for Bankura will benefit four blocks like Mejia, Gangajalghati, Indpur and Taldangra and will cater to 11.03 lakh people. Surface water-based piped water supply scheme for the arsenic affected areas of Haroa and Rajarhat blocks of North 24-Parganas and Bhangar II block in South 24-Parganas will benefit a total population of over 5.26 lakh.

The surface water based piped water supply project has been taken up for saline affected areas of Nandakumar, Chandipur, Nandigram I and II which will benefit over 7.82 lakh people.

A senior official of the department said that for implementation of all the water supply projects there has been a huge demand of skilled workforce at grassroot level. "The department has collaborated with the Technical Education, Training and Skill Development department to offer certificate courses on vocational training for plumbers, pipe fitters and pump valve operators for skill development of the existing workforce and training unemployed youths for additional manpower," added the official.

Under Utkarsh Bangla, skill development of local youths have been taken up in 90 blocks of the state and so far 1900 youths have been trained as plumbers and fitters.