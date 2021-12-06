Bengal takes up a set of projects worth Rs 100 cr to check erosion

Kolkata: With the Centre's apathy in taking steps to bring to an end the menace of erosion despite repeated requests, the Mamata Banerjee government has taken up a set of projects worth Rs 100 crore to develop necessary infrastructure to check erosion in Malda, North and South Dinajpur.



At the same time the North Bengal Development department has taken up projects worth another 108 crore to build infrastructure to fill up the "critical gaps" in the three north Bengal districts. It includes construction of culverts, small bridges, roads, water reservoirs and market infrastructures in the districts.

Sources said that work to check erosion would be carried out by the state Irrigation and Waterways department. With infrastructure development to be carried out by both the state Irrigation and Waterways department and the North Bengal Development department, there would be a total investment of Rs 208 crore in Malda, North and South Dinajpur.

A project worth Rs 471 crore to check flood in Malda, North and South Dinajpur was one of the eight chartered of demands that the ministers, MLAs and MPs has submitted to the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Dr Rajib Kumar visiting them in Delhi on August 31.

With the Centre's lackadaisical attitude in order to sanction the projects to check erosion and flood, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed concerned officers to look into the possibilities of undertaking at least some of the projects in phases.

The tenders for the projects worth Rs 100 crore of the Irrigation and Waterways department have already been floated while the tenders for the work of the North Bengal Development department would be floated soon. Construction of protection walls along river Ganga in Malda district would be one of the most important works that would be carried out to check erosion under the project.

It needs a mention that the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit north Bengal to hold administrative review meetings of Malda, North and South Dinajpur this week. She is scheduled to leave for north Bengal on Monday.

A senior state government officer said that the completion of the projects would be ensured within the set deadline and it would bring major relief for lakhs of residents of the three districts.