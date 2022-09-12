Bengal students top in global minimum proficiency on foundational numeracy benchmark, CM Mamata congratulates

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Sunday that West Bengal has ranked first among all states in the country in terms of students performing at or above the Global Minimum Proficiency level on the benchmark of foundational numeracy. The study was conducted by NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) and published by the Education ministry.



"It gives me great joy and fills my heart with pride to announce that West Bengal has ranked # 1 among all states in the country, in terms of students performing at or above the Global Minimum Proficiency level on the benchmark of foundational numeracy," Banerjee tweeted.

Congratulating all students, guardians and the teaching community, she further wrote: "The study was conducted by NCERT and published by MoE, Government of India. My heartiest congratulations to all the students, guardians, teaching community. May our tryst with excellence never stop!"

Foundational literacy and numeracy tests the students' ability to read, write and do basic mathematics.