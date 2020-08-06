Bengal stays locked-in during lockdown

Kolkata: Barring a few stray incidents, most of the Kolkata residents had stayed indoors on the fourth day of statewide twice-a-week complete lockdown.



The city police arrested around 561 people including BJP workers and leaders, who had been found celebrating the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya violating the complete safety restrictions.

Assuming that a section of people may violate lockdown norms in order to celebrate the foundation stone laying ceremony of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, senior Kolkata Police officials had instructed all the police stations to take stern action against the offenders.

Police on Wednesday morning conducted naka checking in major intersections. Almost every person who was seen on the road was stopped and asked for explanations for venturing outside amid the lockdown. Those who were able to justify their needs were allowed to go whereas others were either arrested or prosecuted.

Amid the lockdown BJP leaders and workers were seen offering puja at a temple in Bagbazar flouting the Complete Safety Restrictions. It is alleged that several BJP workers were seen without masks and none of them maintained physical distancing norms.

On Wednesday till 6 pm, 561 persons have been arrested for violation of Complete Safety Restrictions. This apart, 271 people were prosecuted for not wearing masks.

Police conducted patrolling in several areas across the city and senior cops took to the street to supervise the

arrangements.