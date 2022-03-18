Bengal starts Kanyashree Football tourney for women

kolkata: In an attempt to empower women, the state government has started the Kanyashree Football Tournament in which women teams from various districts of Bengal participated.



The All India Football Federation(AIFA) has been given the responsibility to organise the tournament and the final match will be held on March 22. It will start at 5 pm.The inauguration of the tournament has been held at Rabindra Sarobar stadium on Wednesday and the final tournament will be held at Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

The theme song for the tournament has also been prepared and actress Rituparna Sengupta has inaugurated the match.Senior officials of TMC said that on the final day the match -referee, and all the people associated with the match will be girls and they will be the center of attraction.All the women legislators of TMC will be invited to watch the game.

A women's tournament was organised last year in Darjeeling by the United Kurseong Football Association. United Kurseong Football Club functions under the Kurseong Football Association.

For the past couple of months, KFA has been promoting women's soccer across the hills. It has already organised two back to back women's football tournaments in the tiny hilly hamlet on sub-divisional and district level.

The West Bengal government has already introduced several schemes for women empowerment which includes Kanyashree Prakalpa , Rupashree

Prakalpa ,and Sabooj Sathi scheme.A senior TMC leader said: " The entire tournament has been monitored by minister in-charge of sports Aroop Biswas and the entire tournament has been fixed in such a way to avoid any untoward incident."On the final day, police posting and barricades will be placed in every corner of the lane to avoid unnecessary traffic snarls. Senior TMC leaders said that they are expecting a sizable amount of spectators from different districts.